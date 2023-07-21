Reno Fire arrests man for first degree arson; the third in four days

Eduardo Martinez
Eduardo Martinez(Washoe County Jail)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:19 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Fire Investigators and the Reno Fire Department have arrested a man for first degree arson and domestic violence after allegedly starting a fire in retaliation for an earlier incident.

This marks the third arson arrest in the last four days.

On July 4, RPD and Reno Fire responded to an intentionally set fire at a home on the 1200 block of Canyon Creek.

Investigators believe 35-year-old Eduardo Martinez intentionally set the fire as retaliation after someone reported an earlier domestic violence incident involving the suspect.

He was arrested and booked into the Washoe County Jail on Wednesday for charges including arson, domestic battery, and child abuse/neglect.

