Reno City maintenance workers staying cool in the heat

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - City of Reno maintenance workers are finding ways to stay cool in the heat, especially heading into the upcoming heatwave.

One of the biggest challenges facing workers is there are no federal standards to protect workers from heat-related hazards, in Nevada, even as heat waves become more intense and more frequent.

In 2020, employees filed 135 heat stress complaints in Nevada. By 2021, the number of complaints rose to 202, according to state data.

“This job, not just the summers in the heat, but everything we do is by the seasons,” Reno Sewer Division worker Jimmy Murphy said. “Whether it’s fall, winter, spring or summer. It’s either freezing cold or really hot, we’re in slush up to our legs and snow, and it doesn’t matter this is just a different season for us. "

Here are some of the ways they stay cool, and you could too:

“It’s a water sock you wrap it around your neck. We dip it in ice cold water, and it’ll hold the moisture and water in,” says Murphy.

“You can wear it on your forehead or around your neck and this one is a bit more intricate, it can go around your neck, same thing, dunk it in cold water and then you just roll it up on your neck and it will keep you nice and cool. Then the big hats, [City of Reno] bought us these hats which was really nice, to keep the sun off your ears and stuff.”

