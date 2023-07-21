Police investigating deadly stabbing near Commercial Row and Sutro Street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Thursday near Commerical Row and Sutro Street.

The Reno Police Department responded to a 911 call around 5:23 p.m. for a stabbing that was occurring in the area of the railroad tracks in that area.

Officers arrived and located a woman who had been stabbed and, despite life-saving efforts, she was declared dead at the scene.

All involved parties were located on scene and are cooperating with the investigation. RPD says the incident was specific to those involved and that there is no active threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2121 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

