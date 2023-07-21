Police investigating deadly stabbing near Commercial Row and Sutro Street

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Thursday near Commerical Row and Sutro Street.

The Reno Police Department responded to a 911 call around 5:23 p.m. for a stabbing that was occurring in the area of the railroad tracks in that area.

Officers arrived and located a woman who had been stabbed and, despite life-saving efforts, she was declared dead at the scene.

All involved parties were located on scene and are cooperating with the investigation. RPD says the incident was specific to those involved and that there is no active threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2121 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Update: Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
Washoe County Shooting Range
More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed
Mason Thoyre
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church
Reno man killed in Elko crash

Latest News

Happening July 22-July 23
Finding treasures with Tanner’s Marketplace shows
The algae could cause adverse health effects if consumed
Algae bloom triggers health warning at Lake Lahontan
Demonstration with The Museum School
Nevada Museum of Art’s E.L. Cord Museum School printmaking demonstration
Vacant building destroyed in structure fire
Arson suspected in early morning fire