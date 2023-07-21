Nevada Museum of Art’s E.L. Cord Museum School printmaking demonstration

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:16 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The E.L. Cord Museum School at the Nevada Museum of Art offers art classes on a year-around schedule to foster creativity for people of all ages, skills, and technical abilities.

On Morning Break, we feature a demonstration of print making using Linoleum blocks.

Christina Michael, instructor at The Museum School takes us through the creative step-by-step process.

She shares, Linoleum blocks can be easily printed. Students can learn to transfer an image to a block, use tools to carve, register multiple layers, use a press, and print by hand.

Besides the classes the school has to offer, Friday, July 28, they are hosting Art After Dark, an event for adult to explore more screen-printing techniques and much more.

Tickets to Art After Dark can be found here.

For more information about The Museum School, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Update: Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
Washoe County Shooting Range
More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed
Mason Thoyre
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church
Reno man killed in Elko crash

Latest News

Scoot to the Stars
Garlic Festival
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.
BLM seeking comment on geothermal projects
Child receiving a vaccine shot
Douglas County hosting back to school vaccine clinic
Preforming at Northern Nevada Pride
Rising Pop artist JORDY preforming at Northern Nevada PRIDE