Nevada Museum of Art’s E.L. Cord Museum School printmaking demonstration

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The E.L. Cord Museum School at the Nevada Museum of Art offers art classes on a year-around schedule to foster creativity for people of all ages, skills, and technical abilities.

On Morning Break, we feature a demonstration of print making using Linoleum blocks.

Christina Michael, instructor at The Museum School takes us through the creative step-by-step process.

She shares, Linoleum blocks can be easily printed. Students can learn to transfer an image to a block, use tools to carve, register multiple layers, use a press, and print by hand.

Besides the classes the school has to offer, Friday, July 28, they are hosting Art After Dark, an event for adult to explore more screen-printing techniques and much more.

