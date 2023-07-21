National crisis hotline 988 marks its first anniversary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Before 988, many people had to remember a seven-digit number to make a call--and that was when they were in crisis.

Volunteers and others at the Crisis Support Services of Nevada received calls from throughout the state nevertheless.

But just three digits has made a difference in people seeking and getting the help they need.

“Our volume of calls, text and chat to 988 have increased by 40%,” says Rachelle Pellissier, Executive Director of the Crisis Support Services of Nevada. “Which is phenomenal. That means it is getting out there. And it is that much easier for someone to get a hold of us when they need help.”

Crisis Support Services of Nevada has been around for decades, so 988 really didn’t change the way they did business.

As Pellissier says the three-digit number not only includes phone calls, but text and chat as well. The center was one of the first in the country to conduct counseling and referral services by text and chat--so that wasn’t a big change either.

What they did do--even with the increase in calls was to shorten the amount of time it took to answer those calls.

“We keep track of how long it takes us to answer calls, text chat, and at the beginning last July, when 988 went live, we were at about 30 seconds averaged to answer calls,” says Pellissier. “And currently for the whole of last year our average speed of answer was at 16.75 seconds. So, we are proud of that.”

Pellissier says the launch of 988 last year and federal support for it, allowed people to talk about and then have access for a mental health crisis they may be having.

And that’s the first step.

The 988 suicide and crisis hotline is the first step in a three-step process to address the mental health crisis. It will be followed by mobile teams to visit those in crisis at their home, and then a Crisis Stabilization Center--that’s scheduled open here in Reno, by the end of the year.

That center will allow those in crisis to visit in a non-threatening atmosphere, get some help, and access to resources.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.