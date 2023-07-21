KOLO ATE: Zagol Ethiopian Cuisine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Zagol Ethiopian Cuisine is the only Ethiopian restaurant in Reno.

“There is not anything like it. It is just so different,” said owner and chef Shitah Yenenh. “The culture is different, the food is different, the way you eat it is different.”

You pick up and eat Ethiopian food with your hands.

“There’s no utensils, you have to use your fingers to eat the food,” explained Yenenh. “You just tear the bread and scoop the sauce with it and you eat it. It’s kind of fun.”

It’s a pancake-like flatbread made from sourdough, with one rolled out underneath the food to capture the sauce, and another cut up into pieces to use to pick items up.

Zagol Ethiopian Cuisine is the only Ethiopian restaurant in Reno. (kolo)

“It is like the olden days, it’s how it’s been done for generations,” added Yenenh.

You can order dishes a la carte, or combination plates with three to four items, like the Gored Gored.

“Which is cubed meat, made with a lot of spice and cayenne pepper,” explained Yenenh.

Or the Kitfo, which is ground meat mixed with heated butter and spices; often served raw like tartare. But the Zilzil Tibs is the most popular dish.

“Lean string meat marinated with a lot of spice, goes on the grill and then goes over the grilled onions, and then it came out sizzling,” added Yenenh.

Zagol Ethiopian Cuisine is the only Ethiopian restaurant in Reno. (kolo)

She brought this food from her home country and does pretty much everything herself, from the cooking to the serving. But all that work has taken its toll, and Zagol is now only open four hours a day, five days per week.

“The people in this community has helped me so much, so much, To be in the business for 15 years, but right now I think it’s time for me to retire.”

But not right away. She wants to find someone else who will take over the place and will even train her replacement.

“I want someone if you want to take it over so it don’t disappear, the restaurant doesn’t disappear, the food don’t go away,” continued Yenenh. “I hope, I hope, I hope somebody pick it up to serve the community. So this one Ethiopian restaurant don’t disappear. That’s my wish, that’s my goal.”

Until then, you can find her running Zagol Ethiopian Cuisine in the Mira Loma Shopping Center. You can find out more and check out the menu at https://www.zagolofreno.com/

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.