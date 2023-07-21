Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting friend in Winnemucca

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - A male juvenile was arrested in Winnemucca after police say he shot his friend.

On the night of July 20, officers from the Winnemucca Police Department responded to a residence in Winnemucca for a report of a male juvenile who had shot his friend.

When they arrived, police found an unresponsive male juvenile with a gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation resulted in a male juvenile being arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in a structure, discharging a firearm where a person might be endangered, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, and battery with a deadly weapon.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and the Winnemucca Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the community as it appears to be an isolated incident.

