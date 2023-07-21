Increase in fires caused by arson in Reno

Fires caused by arson have increased in the Reno area.
By Emily Benito
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:37 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There have been 8 arson arrests already this year, and 30 fires that the Reno Rire Department has deduced were caused by arson.

Generally, Reno fire Department Fire Investigators arrest 10 to 13 people total for arson in a year, but with July only being a little over halfway into this year, there is cause for concern.

Fires are one of the most dangerous things to occur here in Northern Nevada. Hot temperatures and overgrown vegetation are a fire’s best friend.

Reno fire Department Fire Marshal Tray palmer says, “This week we have made three arrests, which is unusual for us to have that many arrests for arson in such a short period of time.”

The cause of the increase in these arson fires are unknown.

“This year we are seeing a lot of activity. We are seeing a lot of activity with the homeless population, we are seeing a lot of activity with the criminal side, I don’t know if its population growth or if it’s the extreme temperatures that are just agitating people this month. But it has been increasing absolutely,” says Palmer.

Officials say that deterrents to arsonists and helpful ways to identify them if they commit a crime include home surveillance and ring cameras.

They also say - more often than not -Arson is a crime of opportunity. Keep lights on in your home and clear away dry vegetation that may catch fire.

