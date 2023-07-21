‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California

File - Officers responded to a trouble call and found the “visibly emotional and distressed...
File - Officers responded to a trouble call and found the “visibly emotional and distressed girl,” police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:41 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas was rescued in Southern California when passersby saw her hold up a “help me” sign in a parked car, police said.

The rescue occurred July 9 in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles, when officers responded to a trouble call and found the “visibly emotional and distressed girl,” police said in a press release Thursday.

“Through their investigation, officers learned the Good Samaritans were in a parking lot when they saw the victim in a parked vehicle holding up a piece of paper with “help me” written on it. They acknowledged the note and immediately called 9-1-1,” police said.

Steven Robert Sabalan, 61, of Cleburne, Texas, was located and detained.

Police said the victim had been near a bus stop in San Antonio, Texas, on July 6 when the suspect approached in a vehicle, pointed a gun at her and demanded that she get in.

Detectives determined that the girl was sexually assaulted while being brought to California, and they found a replica firearm in the vehicle, the press release said.

The girl was placed in the custody of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

Sabalan was booked into jail on suspicion of kidnapping, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and being a fugitive from justice. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

Police said the FBI will lead the continuing investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Mason Thoyre
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church
Update: Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
Washoe County Shooting Range
More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed
Reno man killed in Elko crash

Latest News

Dozens of cars were destroyed in the fire.
At least 30 cars damaged in explosive fire at Phoenix propane business
President Katherine Banks said in a resignation letter that she would retire immediately,...
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels
The four tech giants, along with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and startups Anthropic and Inflection,...
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
Vacant building destroyed in structure fire
Arson suspected in early morning fire
The prosecutor's office said Amanda Davila has been charged in relationship to the death of the...
Bus monitor charged with manslaughter following death of 6-year-old girl