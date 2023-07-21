Finding treasures with Tanner’s Marketplace Shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From July 22 to July 23, Tanner’s Marketplace is hosting its antique, collectibles, and crafts show.

The weekend long event will be held at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center from Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3p.m.

Dan and Paula Clements from Tanners Marketplace come on Morning Break to share what treasure hunters need to know.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.