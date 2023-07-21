Finding treasures with Tanner’s Marketplace Shows

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:19 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From July 22 to July 23, Tanner’s Marketplace is hosting its antique, collectibles, and crafts show.

The weekend long event will be held at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center from Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3p.m.

Dan and Paula Clements from Tanners Marketplace come on Morning Break to share what treasure hunters need to know.

For more information, click here.

