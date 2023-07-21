Douglas County hosting back to school vaccine clinic

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Community Health Clinic is hosting a back-to-school vaccine clinic next week.

They and the Douglas County School District invite parents and guardians to bring their children to the clinic which will be hosted on July 27 from noon to 5:00 p.m. behind the Douglas County Community Center in Gardnerville.

Kids aged kindergarten through high school are welcome, as are college students.

The DCSD requires vaccinations for students enrolled in school and entering the 7th grade. As of July 1, 2022, students enrolled in the 12th grade are required to receive the meningococcal vaccine prior to the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

Parents should bring any notifications about vaccinations received from the school, the child’s insurance card, and previous vaccination records. Parents who cannot locate their immunization records should contact their health care provider.

Medicaid and most major insurances will be accepted. There will be an administrative fee for those who are uninsured.

The clinic will be run on a first come first served basis.

