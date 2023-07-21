Crash in Fallon blocks 1 lane

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - A three vehicle crash in Fallon is blocking one lane on Highway 50 and Casey and Coleman Streets.

Nevada State Police say one person was careflighted with injuries.

Traffic is still managing to get by, despite one lane being locked.

NSP did not have any other details to provide as of the publishing of this article.

This is a developing story and KOLO 8 News Now will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.