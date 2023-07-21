BLM seeking comment on geothermal projects
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on proposed geothermal projects throughout the state of Nevada.
The 30-day comment period will be on four environmental assessments for 53 parcels totaling 161,503 acres across the state. The comment period closes on Aug. 21.
“We encourage everyone to take a look at the environmental assessments and related documents to provide feedback on these proposed parcels,” said BLM Nevada Deputy State Director of Energy and Minerals Justin Abernathy. “Hearing from the American public is a very important component of the NEPA process.”
The BLM says these projects are essential for achieving the Biden administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035, as well as Congressional goals to permit 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal production on public lands no later than 2025.
Public comments must be submitted in writing to the appropriate contact listed below:
- BLM Battle Mountain District Office, 50 Bastian Road, Battle Mountain, NV 89820 ATTN: Project Manager Melissa Jennings or emailed to Melissa Jennings at mjennings@blm.gov. The environmental documents, lists, maps of the parcels, attached stipulations and comment portal are online at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2025076/510.
- BLM Carson City District Office, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, NV 89701 ATTN: Project Manager, David Schroeder or emailed to David Schroeder at d1schroe@blm.gov. The environmental documents, lists, maps of the parcels, attached stipulations and comment portal are online at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2025572/510.
- BLM Elko District Office, 3900 East Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801 ATTN: Project Manager, Thomas Schmidt or emailed to Harley Gordon at hgordon@blm.gov. The environmental documents, lists, maps of the parcels, attached stipulations and comment portal are online at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2025612/510.
- BLM Winnemucca District Office, 5100 E. Winnemucca Blvd., Winnemucca, NV 89455 ATTN: Project Manager, Tai Subia or emailed to Tai Subia at tsubia@blm.gov. The environmental documents, lists, maps of the parcels, attached stipulations and comment portal are online at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2024566/510.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.