BLM seeking comment on geothermal projects

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on proposed geothermal projects throughout the state of Nevada.

The 30-day comment period will be on four environmental assessments for 53 parcels totaling 161,503 acres across the state. The comment period closes on Aug. 21.

“We encourage everyone to take a look at the environmental assessments and related documents to provide feedback on these proposed parcels,” said BLM Nevada Deputy State Director of Energy and Minerals Justin Abernathy. “Hearing from the American public is a very important component of the NEPA process.”

The BLM says these projects are essential for achieving the Biden administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035, as well as Congressional goals to permit 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal production on public lands no later than 2025.

Public comments must be submitted in writing to the appropriate contact listed below:

