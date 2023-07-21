Arson suspected in early morning fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Fire Department arson investigators are collaborating with police, looking for a possible suspect in an early morning fire. It was first reported right before 5:00 a.m. Friday, in the area of 4th and Spokane Streets. Later, we learned the location of the fire was closer to Morrill Avenue.

According to RFD, it started in an old, abandoned building. Because it was a wood-frame structure -- the fire spread quickly. That building was a total loss. But, Reno fire officials tell us, no one was hurt in the incident, and no other buildings were damaged.

It’s believed that the fire may have started because of homeless activity. Witnesses say they saw someone on the scene. We have reached out for more information on the investigation, and will keep you updated as we learn more.

RFD called in an excavator to clear out unsettled debris later in the morning, and watered down the area.

A section of Fourth Street and part of the Wells overpass were closed for a short time, impacting traffic in the area. The roads have since fully reopened.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.