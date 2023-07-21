Algae bloom triggers health warning at Lake Lahontan

DAYOTN, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Parks has issued an advisory for people to stay out of Lake Lahontan after a potentially harmful algal bloom was identified at the reservoir.

Officials with the park say people and their pets should avoid contact with the water due to potentially adverse health effects.

Exposure to the algae can occur by touching, swallowing, or inhaling the affected water. Children and pets are especially at risk.

The blooms can last days or weeks, and toxins can last for days after the bloom. While they can occur at any time of year, they are especially common in the summer when the water is warm and stagnant.

Officials say a harmful algal bloom may be present if:

The water smells rotten

Large mats or scums are floating on the surface

The water looks like green paint

There are bright colors like blue, green, white, brown, or red

In order to protect yourself, you are asked to not wade, swim, jet ski, or water ski in the lake and to keep pets and kids away from the water. In addition, you should not drink, cook, or wash dishes with the affected water.

Should you come into contact with the algae, officials say you should wash the area thoroughly with clean water from a safe source.

If you catch a fish in water affected by the algae, you should wash it carefully with clean water and eat only the fillets. All skin and internal organs are to be thrown away, as they may have higher levels of algal toxins.

People who believe they be experiencing symptoms of exposure to algal toxins should contact their local healthcare provider or the Poison Control Center at 1800-222-1222.

