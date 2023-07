RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County will be opening a cooling center this weekend as temperatures are expected to reach over 100 degrees.

The Washoe County Senior Center will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will offer water and air conditioning.

The center is located at 1155 East 9th Street in Reno.

