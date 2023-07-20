‘This place was really perfect for us:’ Single mom loses home to arson

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno single mom says she’s been left with nothing after an arson fire destroyed her dream home on Kohlepp Ave.

“Everything in there is completely damaged,” said Karina Rios while walking through the rubble. “This place was really perfect for us and is hard to know that it is gone.”

She moved to the neighborhood in March, hoping to give her 10-month-old son a safe place to grow up.

“Everything I worked for, thousands of dollars just, you know, gone,” said Rios. “Now we have to look for a new place to go.”

Sunday evening, Rios woke to a raging fire after being alerted by her friend. Fortunately, her son wasn’t in the home, and no one was injured.

“The baby’s room was closest to the fire that was happening. He is usually here; I wake him up every day we have breakfast outside,” said Rios.

Leanna Esteinou reportedly admitted to starting the fire. She is now behind bars, booked on a charge of first degree arson.

“You just ruined a family’s life and you ruined an opportunity to watch my child to grow in a place I wanted him to grow,” said Rios when asked to send a message to Esteinou.

The mom of one doesn’t have renters’ insurance and is now staying with a friend near the area.

At this time, she says her priority is her baby’s well-being. She is asking the community to help with diapers, clothing, food and toys.

You can also donate to her GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/house-fire-displaces-single-mom-looses-everything

Telemundo Reno & KOLO8 News Now, have shared the contact information for the Nevada Red Cross and the Women’s and Children’s Center of the Sierra or WACCS with Rios.

