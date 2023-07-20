Special Olympics Nevada will host Tip-A-Cop fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Special Olympics Nevada is giving you the chance to be served dinner by local first responders. This Tip-A-Cop event will be at the Chili’s in Carson City Thursday night. Dinner will be served from 4pm to 8pm.

This year is unique because Special Olympics is celebrating their 50th Anniversary.

Douglas County Sheriffs and Special Olympic Athletes will be serving food and drink to customers.

“Tip-A-Cop is something that is held nationwide, we just decided to use this event to celebrate the day,” said Brianne McGowan-Durfee, the Development Director for Special Olympics Northern Nevada. “They collect donations and all of those donations go 100% to Special Olympics Nevada athletes.”

Call ahead to make sure there is a table available at Chili’s.

