Singer and songwriter Gary Lynn Floyd to perform in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dive into a week of entertainment. Gary Lynn Floyd takes us through the music of Harry Warren, prolific songwriter of Great American Songbook.

You can first see Floyd in “When Gary Met Harry: The Music of Harry Warren” at The Virgil on July 21 for Northern Nevada Pride Weekend during Artown 2023.

Doors at 6p.m. for a 7 p.m. showtime.

The Vigirl is located at 301 Vassar Street at Wells Avenue in Reno. Tickets and info at (775) 686-6130

Floyd will also perform on the First Street stage downtown Reno at the Northern Nevada Pride Festival on Saturday, July 22.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.