Singer and songwriter Gary Lynn Floyd to perform in Reno

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dive into a week of entertainment. Gary Lynn Floyd takes us through the music of Harry Warren, prolific songwriter of Great American Songbook.

You can first see Floyd in “When Gary Met Harry: The Music of Harry Warren” at The Virgil on July 21 for Northern Nevada Pride Weekend during Artown 2023.

Doors at 6p.m. for a 7 p.m. showtime.

The Vigirl is located at 301 Vassar Street at Wells Avenue in Reno. Tickets and info at (775) 686-6130

Floyd will also perform on the First Street stage downtown Reno at the Northern Nevada Pride Festival on Saturday, July 22.

For more information, click here.

