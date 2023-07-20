Several knives confiscated from mom, son before flight, TSA says

Several knives were taken from a mother and her son before a flight taking off from Boston...
Several knives were taken from a mother and her son before a flight taking off from Boston Logan International Airport, the TSA said.(Source: TSA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:40 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Monday, authorities at Boston Logan International Airport confiscated multiple knives from a mother and son traveling to Salt Lake City, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The pair turned the knives over to Massachusetts State Police and were allowed to continue their trip. No charges were filed.

Passengers can pack knives in checked luggage, but the only knives permitted in carry-on bags are plastic or round-bladed butter knives.

Monday’s incident comes on the heels of another incident in May at Logan International.

A traveler tried to bring a ninja knife set through security in a carry-on.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Mason Thoyre
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church
Update: Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
Washoe County Shooting Range
More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed
Reno man killed in Elko crash

Latest News

Allie spent several days in the ICU with more than 19 broken bones, a lacerated liver and skull...
Young girl speaks after nearly dying in Fourth of July parade
Mom asked to leave water park for breastfeeding baby, sparking debate on public nursing
FILE - This Feb. 11, 2023, booking photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections...
Oklahoma executes a man for the 1995 butcher knife slaying of a Tulsa woman
An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a road block in the central business district...
Gunman kills 2 in New Zealand before Women’s World Cup starts in what officials call an isolated act
The Moby Dick ride was confiscated as part of an investigation after a child was hurt.
Illinois police seize carnival ride after boy, 10, was thrown from ride and seriously injured