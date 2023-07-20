Lincoln County youth dies from rare brain-eating ameba

ALAMO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Lincoln County child died from a brain-eating ameba, the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health said Thursday.

No other details were provided about the youth’s identity.

The death is from Naegleria fowleri infection and the child was possibly exposed at Ash Springs, a natural hot spring located on federal land off U.S. 93 north of Alamo, Nev.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the disease, which is almost always fatal, the DPBH said.

Naegleria fowleri lives in soil and warm freshwater, such as lakes, rivers, and hot springs, the state said. The ameba infects people by entering the body through the nose and traveling to the brain. It is not spread person-to-person.

Symptoms start with severe headache, fever, nausea and vomiting and progress to stiff neck, seizures and coma that can lead to death.

Naegleria fowleri occurs naturally and there is no way to eliminate it from warm, fresh water. People should consider it a risk when entering warm recreational water.

The CDC recommends these precautions:

Avoid jumping or diving into bodies of warm, fresh water, especially during the summer.

Hold your nose shut, use nose clips, or keep your head above water when in bodies of warm fresh water.

Avoid putting your head underwater in hot springs and other untreated geothermal waters.

Avoid digging in, or stirring up, the sediment in shallow, warm fresh water. The amebae are more likely to live in sediment at the bottom of lakes, ponds, and rivers.

More information: https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/naegleria/index.html

