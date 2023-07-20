Kindercare facility evacuated after celling collapses

No one was injured and all inside the building were evacuated
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The kindercare facility in Sparks needed to be evacuated Thursday after a portion of the ceiling collapsed.

School officials say there were no injuries and everyone in the building was evacuated quickly.

Parents were notified to come pick their children up.

They say the damage needs to be repaired, and they hope to reopen on Monday, but will be closed for at least the rest of the week.

