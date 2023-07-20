High school football officials needed in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There’s a shortage of high school officials in almost every sport. In some communities the shortage is critical and high school games are being either postponed or cancelled.

Over the last few years high school sport officials have seen a huge decrease in numbers and the Northern Nevada Football Officials Association has gone from 120 activate members to just under 80 members over the last 14 years.

Mark Jacoby, President of Northern Nevada Football Officials Association, joins us on Morning Break to share the need that is also impacting schools in our area and how our community can help.

For more information and training details, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.