Greater Nevada Credit Union hosting their ‘Great School Supply Drive’

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:28 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the new school year quickly approaches, Greater Nevada Credit Union is helping give back in their Greater School Supplies Drive.

This initiate supports Nevada students, teachers, and schools by gathering the supplies needed for a successful academic year.

Surae Helms from GCNU comes on to Morning Break to share how the community can get involved.

Donations will be accepted now until August 11 at all GNCU branches and Greater Nevada Mortgage’s Sparks and Carson City offices.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Mason Thoyre
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church
Update: Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
Washoe County Shooting Range
More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed
Reno man killed in Elko crash

Latest News

High School Football officials needed
High school football officials needed in Northern Nevada
Performing at The Virgil Friday, July 21st
Singer and songwriter Gary Lynn Floyd to perform in Reno
Nevada U.S. Sen Catherine Cortez Masto from a U.S. Senate video.
Cortez Masto reintroduces reproductive healthcare bill to Senate
Tip-A-Cop fundraiser in Carson City
Special Olympics Nevada will host Tip-A-Cop fundraiser