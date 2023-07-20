Greater Nevada Credit Union hosting their ‘Great School Supply Drive’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the new school year quickly approaches, Greater Nevada Credit Union is helping give back in their Greater School Supplies Drive.

This initiate supports Nevada students, teachers, and schools by gathering the supplies needed for a successful academic year.

Surae Helms from GCNU comes on to Morning Break to share how the community can get involved.

Donations will be accepted now until August 11 at all GNCU branches and Greater Nevada Mortgage’s Sparks and Carson City offices.

