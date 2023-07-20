Douglas County School Board votes to hire Joey Gilbert Law

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County School Board has decided to fire their current legal counsel and hired Joey Gilbert Law.

The new firm replaces Maupin, Cox and LeGoy, which represented the school district since 1995.

There was also some discussion about keeping the current law firm for special education and HR purposes while allowing Joey Gilbert to serve as general counsel for the school district.

The school board ultimately voted against that.

