Cortez Masto reintroduces reproductive healthcare bill to Senate

The official portrait for Catherine Cortez Masto
The official portrait for Catherine Cortez Masto
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:47 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is leading her colleagues in reintroducing a bill to help women with access to reproductive healthcare.

The Reproductive Health Patient Navigator Act is modeled after programs that help cancer patients connect to clinical trials.

The federal grant program established by this bill would support organizations, including abortion funds and community health clinics, that make it easier to access reproductive health care and services.

Companion legislation is being introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by fellow Nevada Democrat Susie Lee.

“Far-right extremists are continuing to attack reproductive rights and we need to be doing all we can to get women the necessary support, regardless of if they live in states that have eliminated abortion services,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “My legislation will support programs that can connect those in need with critical reproductive health care in pro-choice states like Nevada.”

“While abortion remains safe and legal in Nevada, women seeking reproductive care here and in other states are struggling to access these critical services,” said Congresswoman Susie Lee. “As threats to access persist at the state, local, and federal levels, I’m proud to champion legislation that establishes a proven framework for reproductive care and helps patients – whether in Nevada or not – navigate available resources, wade through misinformation, and find the services they desperately need.”

