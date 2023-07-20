BLM halts lithium mine exploration near Ash Meadows

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has withdrawn its authorization of a proposed lithium mine exploration project on the border of the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge.

The withdrawal comes just days after a court order was filed by the Center for Biological Diversity seeking to halt the project over a dispute over an environmental impact report.

“We’re immensely relieved that our lawsuit and overwhelming public opposition compelled federal officials to slam the breaks on this project just days before drilling was supposed to start,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “We need lithium for our renewable energy transition, but this episode sends a message loud and clear that some places are just too special to drill.”

Canadian mining company Rover Metals had planned to drill 30 bore holes into the groundwater table on lands just 2,000 feet from the refuge.

“This is a remarkable victory for our community here in the Amargosa Basin,” said Mason Voehl, executive director of the Amargosa Conservancy. “The message from our members and neighbors was loud and clear. Mining doesn’t belong near our beloved Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge.”

The refuge, located near the Amargosa Valley in southern Nevada, is home to 25 species of fish, plants, insects, and snails found nowhere else on Earth, the center says.

