Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl

Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (Gray News) - A young mother in Texas died while giving birth to her daughter.

Ariana Sanchez, 19, gave birth to a baby girl that weighed 10 pounds and 6 ounces last Friday.

However, she sadly “took her last breath” during the birthing process, according to her family.

Sanchez’s mother, Sylvia Sanchez, has since started a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses for her daughter.

She shared that her daughter would’ve been over the moon in love with her baby.

“What was supposed to be an exciting time for our daughter and family changed in a matter of minutes,” Sylvia Sanchez wrote. “We are all lost and still trying to make sense of what happened.”

Ariana Sanchez reportedly suffered complications during labor that led to her death.

According to the Sanchez family, the baby survived and is healthy.

“We have a lifetime of raising the sweet angel she left behind,” Sylvia Sanchez wrote. “Anything helps and is greatly appreciated.”

