Sparks Police say they’ve issued more than 30 speeding tickets to people late to local softball tournament

Sparks Police Department logo.
Sparks Police Department logo.(KOLO 8 News Now)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:53 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department says they have issued a number of tickets to drivers in the Vista/Vista del Rancho area since Tuesday.

The department says the drivers headed through this area are speeding because they are late to a local softball tournament being held at Golden Eagle Park.

The posted speed limit for this area is 40 miles per hour until Vista/Vista del Rancho where it increases to 45 miles per hour. A photo of a radar gun the department posted to their Facebook page shows one driver who was stopped going 69 miles per hour.

A picture of a radar gun posted by the Sparks Police Department shows one driver who was...
A picture of a radar gun posted by the Sparks Police Department shows one driver who was stopped going 69 miles an hour(The Sparks Police Department)

SPD says more than 30 citations were issued to drivers in that area for speeding and other offenses.

They ask people going through that area to be mindful of posted speed limits and to allow for extra travel times due to heavier traffic.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Reno man killed in Elko crash
Mason Thoyre
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church
NDOW Logo
Western Toads descend on northern Nevada, NDOW says

Latest News

Communities in Schools Fill the Bus
Martin Escamilla
Man charged with multiple burglaries in Reno
Feature your furry friends on Morning Break!
‘Bone-ito’ Pet Party featuring furry friends
Celebrates 15 years of giving back in our community and across the nation.
‘Feeding the Pets of the Homeless’ marks 15th anniversary of giving back to those in need