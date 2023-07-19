Sparks Police say they’ve issued more than 30 speeding tickets to people late to local softball tournament

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department says they have issued a number of tickets to drivers in the Vista/Vista del Rancho area since Tuesday.

The department says the drivers headed through this area are speeding because they are late to a local softball tournament being held at Golden Eagle Park.

The posted speed limit for this area is 40 miles per hour until Vista/Vista del Rancho where it increases to 45 miles per hour. A photo of a radar gun the department posted to their Facebook page shows one driver who was stopped going 69 miles per hour.

SPD says more than 30 citations were issued to drivers in that area for speeding and other offenses.

They ask people going through that area to be mindful of posted speed limits and to allow for extra travel times due to heavier traffic.

