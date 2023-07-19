Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper coming to the GSR this October

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper will join forces for a performance at the GSR in Reno this October.

The performance will happen on Oct. 26 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at the GSR on July 21 at 10:00 a.m. and start at $99.50, plus taxes and fees.

Infinity Rewards members will have access to presale tickets starting Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.