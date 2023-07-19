Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper coming to the GSR this October

The Grand Sierra Resort
The Grand Sierra Resort(handout photo)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper will join forces for a performance at the GSR in Reno this October.

The performance will happen on Oct. 26 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at the GSR on July 21 at 10:00 a.m. and start at $99.50, plus taxes and fees.

Infinity Rewards members will have access to presale tickets starting Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Reno man killed in Elko crash
Mason Thoyre
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church
NDOW Logo
Western Toads descend on northern Nevada, NDOW says

Latest News

Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes
Northbound I-580 being reduced to one lane in central Reno
Chance Utter shares culture through music
Artown hosts Discover Afro-Caribbean Drums kids event
Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
Pet of the Week: Meet Raider