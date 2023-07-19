Reno Tahoe International hits highest traffic record since 2008

The arrivals and departures signs at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
The arrivals and departures signs at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport says it has hit its highest passenger traffic record since 2008.

They say that in the first six months of 2023, they have served 2.18 million passengers, an increase of 3.6% from 2019.

“Our airport has shown tremendous resilience over the last few years, and this is an accomplishment to celebrate,” said Carol Chaplin, Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA) Board of Trustees Chair. “We are grateful for the continued dedication and commitment from our airline partners in providing our community the flights we know, love and depend on.”

The upward trend in passenger traffic is expected to continue into the summer. Nonstop flights to and from Newark Liberty International Airport to accommodate people heading to the Burning Man Festival between Aug. 24 and Sept. 5 will also be hosted.

