Nye County man gets 9 years for receipt and distribution of child sex abuse material

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nye County man has been sentenced to nine years in prison followed by a lifetime of parole for distributing and receiving more than 250,000 images depicting the sexual abuse of children.

41-year-old David Michael Burak pleaded guilty on Feb. 23 to the charges.

The court found that investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were investigating the sharing of child sex abuse material on a peer-to-peer file sharing network when the investigation began.

During their investigation, they found that a device was distributing files depicting child sexual abuse material.

On July 19, 2022, investigators executed a search warrant on Burak’s residence. Part of the residence was used for a daycare business catering to pre-school aged children.

Investigators seized multiple digital devices that were later found to contain more than 250,000 files of child sex abuse material. Forensics showed that Burak used these devices to receive and make available for download files of child sex abuse material on the internet.

