NV Energy plans to retire last coal generation plant

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is making plans to retire its last coal generation plant by the end of 2025.

In an amendment filed to the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, the company also proposed new in-state renewable resources to improve reliability and resource adequacy.

The plant will be converted to a natural gas fueled plant.

NV Energy describes the plant, located near Battle Mountain, as critical to providing power to the area, but says refueling the station with natural gas allows them to reduce carbon emissions by nearly 50%.

“The amendment reflects the best path forward to balance the stability and reliability of our energy grid while working toward the goal of reducing carbon emissions. By eliminating coal from the NV Energy system, we are continuing to deliver on the commitment to reduce carbon emissions for Nevada,” said NV Energy President and CEO Doug Cannon. “NV Energy carefully analyzed several options for the North Valmy location to find a balanced solution that took into account reliability, affordability and sustainability. Serving Nevada’s rural customers is a critical priority, and the proposed option delivers a reliable and cost-effective option to serve a more remote location that also reduces carbon emissions to respond appropriately to the region’s energy demands.”

The amendment filed to the PUCN also includes the purchase, installation and operation of a company owned 400 megawatt solar plant as well as a 400 megawatt, four-hour battery storage system in northern Nevada.

NV Energy says the amendment ensures they remain on track to meet Nevada’s renewable portfolio requirement of 50% by 2023 and 100% by 2050.

