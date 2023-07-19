Northbound I-580 being reduced to one lane in central Reno

Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes
Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes(The Nevada Department of Transportation)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:54 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Northbound I-580 in central Reno will be reduced to one lane this weekend for road resurfacing.

The following lane and ramp closures will take place from 8:00 p.m. Friday through next Monday:

  • Northbound I-580 reduced to one lane from Peckham Lane to Mill Street
  • The following ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, July 21 through 5 a.m. Monday, July 24:
  • South Virginia Street Exit 31 on ramp to northbound I-580
  • Moana Lane on ramp to northbound I-580
  • Plumb Lane/Villanova Drive on ramp to northbound I-580

The Nevada Department of Transportation is advising drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area. Drivers traveling that section of road are advised to plan for extensive delays.

The closures are part of an ongoing NDOT project to resurface interstate lanes. This is the last planned major construction paving weekend, but drivers will continue to see overnight lane and ramp closures over the next few months as crews continue improvements.

