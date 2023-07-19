Nevada State Police investigating deadly crash on US 50

(MGN online)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:44 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENBROOK, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police was called to the area of US 50 and SR 28 around 1:43 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a crash.

Investigators say an SUV turned onto US 50 east from State Route 28, and for unknown reasons, collided with an Amador Stagecoach tour bus with 17 passengers that was traveling west on US 50.

Nevada State Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several minor injuries were reported as well.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Mark Forcum
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in northeast Reno homicide
Reno man killed in Elko crash
Esteinou booked on arson charges in connection with fire on Plumas and Kohlepp.
Woman facing charges in home fire

Latest News

Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
High temperatures impact summer driving
Jeff Pheasant with A Master Mechanic checks the drain in a car's heating and A.C. sytem.
High temperatures impact summer driving
The Tesla exhibit inside the National Automobile Museum
National Automobile Museum unveils Tesla exhibit