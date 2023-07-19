Nevada State Police investigating deadly crash on US 50

GLENBROOK, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police was called to the area of US 50 and SR 28 around 1:43 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a crash.

Investigators say an SUV turned onto US 50 east from State Route 28, and for unknown reasons, collided with an Amador Stagecoach tour bus with 17 passengers that was traveling west on US 50.

Nevada State Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several minor injuries were reported as well.

This investigation is ongoing.

