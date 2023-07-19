More than just food at the annual Veterans Summer BBQ

Veterans attend the annual Veterans Summer BBQ
Veterans attend the annual Veterans Summer BBQ(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:27 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - They started heating up the grill at about eleven this morning.

Through word of mouth, social media, or flyers at the VA Hospital, the Veterans started showing up. This “Veterans Summer Barbeque” has been going on since 2004.

For Veterans like Chris Fernandez, it’s chance to get out and talk to his brethren.

“Even if you are talking to old cats, or young gentlemen like we are feels like we are in the same unit,” says Chris Fernandez, an Iraq War Veteran. “Like we never left.”

That’s the idea behind the BBQ.

But the Veterans who attend don’t just catch up with old friends, they strike up new friendships as well. The Disabled American Vets along with the Reno Vet Center sponsor this event. The groups understand the importance of getting Veterans together.

The Reno Vets Center which specializes in the mental health of Veterans says there’s therapy in socialization.

“Socialization-wise, it’s good for other Vets to be among other Vets,” says Perfecto Manuta with the Reno Vet Center. “To like ease them, to come in if they need help with anything we can help them with that.”

For nearly 20 years an event like this happens three times a year to help Veterans connect with others and with services they need.

But it doesn’t happen by accident. Last month we took you to the “Community 4 Veterans Fundraiser” out in front of the Sportsman’s Warehouse. It’s the 20th anniversary for this event as well, where raffle tickets are sold and donations are made to keep events like the BBQ going.

If you ever wondered where your money goes, besides a chance to win the grand prize-look no further than this annual BBQ.

“It takes funds,” says Frank Greenwood with DAV. “And we solicit the funds where we can get them. The price of everything keeps going up. But it is not going to prevent us from what we need to do.”

Volunteers will be on hand tomorrow at the Sportsman’s Warehouse selling tickets.

The big event honoring Veterans takes place in the parking lot at Kietzke and Moana on August 19th.

The next Veterans BBQ is September 13th.

