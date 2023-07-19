More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s the middle of summer. Hunting season is in the not-too-distant future. The county’s Regional Shooting Facility should be a busy place. Instead it’s closed to the public.

The problem: a common one these days, staffing issues. The county is without a certified range master and range safety officer to run the place.

“The labor market right now is challenging in general, sya the county’s Park Operations supervisor Colleen Wallace-Varum. “And then when you add in a position that requires significant levels of certification you just have more challenges.”

To make matters worse there was apparently a delay in getting the word out.

Steve Norkus is a new hunter, anxious to sharpen his skills. On a recent weekend he says he checked the county website and everything appeared normal. “I drive 40 minues up there to find signs everwhere that the range is closed until further notice.”

As days pass it’s more than an inconvenience. He knows he needs practice to be a responsible hunter. “Shooting long range targets anywhere from 100 to 400 yards. if I’m not practicing I won’t have confidence when i’m hunting.”

But for him and others the options are few. Longer trips to ranges in Carson City and Douglas County or just looking for a safe spot away from congested areas on public land.

That brings up another concern. “Target shooting does in fact, has been know to start fires,” says Truckee Meadows Fire spokesman Adaam Mayberry. Recent local wildfire history has plenty of examples. 2019′s Jasper Fire for instance, burned 15 hundred acres and threatened homes betweem Sun Valley and Spanish Springs.

How long the closure will last is anyone’s guess. The county is searching for staff, but the jobs demand certification. Applicants are hard to find. The other possibility is a private company willing to operate the range under contract. So far no takers.

“We apologize for th inconvenience this is causing people,” says Wallace-Varum. It’s not what we want either. But we are committed to reopening this facility as soon as we can hire enough certified staff, train them appropriately to operate it safely.”

