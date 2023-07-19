Mason Road in Lyon County reopens following flooding

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Mason Road in Lyon County has reopened after it was closed due to flooding.

It closed in early June between State Routes 339 and 208 where Mason Road passes over the Walker River. The flooding caused the formation of a sinkhole as well that Nevada Department of Transportation officials say was likely caused by high Walker River water levels in the nearby area.

Interim sinkhole repairs have been made and the road is now completely open. Drivers will be traveling over temporary roadway paving until permanent repairs are made in the coming months.

River-level monitoring and as-needed flood mitigation efforts continue in the area.

