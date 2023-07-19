Man dies after hiking in 121 degree Death Valley heat

DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - A 71-year-old man has died after hiking in the 121-degree heat of Death Valley, California.

The Los Angeles area resident collapsed outside the restroom at Golden Canyon on Tuesday. National Park Service officials believe he had likely been hiking the trail. They say he was wearing a sun hat and hiking clothes and was carrying a backpack.

Other park visitors noticed the man collapse and called 911. Park rangers arrived seven minutes later and performed CPR and used an AED but were not able to save the man’s life.

The Inyo County Coroner’s Office has not yet determined the man’s cause of death, but park rangers suspect heat was a factor. They also say temperatures inside Golden Canyon were likely much higher than the recorded temperature of 121.

His death is possibly the second heat-related fatality in Death Valley this summer after a 65-year-old man died on July 3. The National Weather Service says Death Valley has experienced 28 days of temperatures in excess of 110 degrees this year.

