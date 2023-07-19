Man charged with multiple burglaries in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged for multiple burglaries in Reno.

On July 14, officers with the Reno Police Department identified Martin Escamilla as a suspect in the burglaries, taking him into custody at 100 W. Plumb Lane while on patrol.

Detectives from the Burglary Unit had been investigating a series of burglaries that started in late April. Escamilla was linked to a series of commercial and vehicle burglaries and has been charged for those individual incidents.

Escamilla is now facing three counts of commercial burglary, two counts of vehicle burglary, and individual counts of possession of burglary tools, attempted vehicle burglary, and violation of probation.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2121 or to contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

