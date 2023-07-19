GRAPHIC: Officer saves toddler found unresponsive in pool

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Michigan officer’s body camera captured him rushing to save a toddler’s life after he was found unresponsive in a pool.

Police said it happened at a family pool party July 9, where everyone was enjoying the weather and having a good time.

Around 4 p.m. a 911 call was placed after the father pulled his lifeless 2-year-old son from the bottom of the pool.

Without hesitation, the parents began to administer CPR. In less than a minute, a Sterling Heights police officer arrived at the scene, rushing toward the child.

Seeing the toddler’s face turn blue as he struggled to breathe, the officer picked the young boy up, flipped him over and gave him back blows to help clear his airway.

“And then the child starts crying, loud cries, which is an awesome sign for full lung capacity. It’s a tearjerker, it’s emotional, and thank God the child made it,” Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski said.

Looking at the bodycam footage, it can be seen that the officer doesn’t even stop to think, just begins working off of muscle memory.

“Yes, when you get something so serious, our officers are trained to get there as fast as possible, and we go towards where the emergency is. We go to where the bad guy is hurting people. We go where the sick child is,” Dwojakowski said.

Dwojakowski praised the officer for his actions.

“There is no secondary thoughts, it’s all the training. It’s the way you’ve trained before, whether it’s first aid, CPR or active shooter training,” Dwojakowski said. “Whatever that training is, that’s what you have to rely on, because when the adrenaline kicks up, the training kicks in, and Officer Sears did a phenomenal job.”

Dwojakowski also commented on how his officers responded before the Sterling Heights Fire Department, who later rushed the child to a hospital for further medical attention.

“We have officers on the road every single day, anywhere between 10 to 16 officers depending on the day, so we have officers usually within one mile of someone’s house,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.