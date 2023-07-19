Former girlfriend of Tiger Woods drops $30 million lawsuit against him

FILE - Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on the 18th green during the JP McManus Pro-Am...
FILE - Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on the 18th green during the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, Limerick, Ireland, Monday, July, 4, 2022. Herman has ended a $30 million lawsuit against the golf star.(AP Photo/Peter Morrison, FIle)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:11 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend has agreed to drop her $30 million lawsuit, according to court filings.

The lawsuit involved how Erica Herman’s tenancy ended at the couple’s home in Florida when their six-year relationship came to an end.

Herman claimed agents with the golfer’s trust told her to pack a suitcase for a short vacation, then told her at the airport she had been locked out of the house.

Through the trust, Woods disputed that account in a court filing.

Herman has agreed to dismiss that lawsuit, pending the resolution of her appeal to nullify a non-disclosure agreement.

The court is still considering if her claims are subject to compelled arbitration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Reno man killed in Elko crash
Mason Thoyre
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church
NDOW Logo
Western Toads descend on northern Nevada, NDOW says

Latest News

Celebrates 15 years of giving back in our community and across the nation.
‘Feeding the Pets of the Homeless’ marks 15th anniversary of giving back to those in need
Happening at Reno Public Market from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Artown’s Celtic Night at Reno Public Market
Bam!Dog Righteous Hot Dogs
Bam!Dog’s Righteous Hot Dogs makes it on Yelp’s list of outrageous hot dogs
Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.
Israel's president discusses relationship with US
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook that Charlie...
Young angler reels in unusual catch in neighborhood pond