‘Feeding the Pets of the Homeless’ marks 15th anniversary of giving back to those in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Feeding Pets of the Homeless, the first national nonprofit dedicated to the welfare of dogs and cats accompanying fellow citizens experiencing homelessness is turning 15!

Thursday, July 20 at 4:30 p.m. Feeding Pets of the Homeless will be hosting an open house at their new headquarters building.

Founder, Genevieve Frederick, shares the impact the nonprofit has made and how you too can help feed the pets of the homeless in our community.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.