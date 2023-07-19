‘Feeding the Pets of the Homeless’ marks 15th anniversary of giving back to those in need

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:28 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Feeding Pets of the Homeless, the first national nonprofit dedicated to the welfare of dogs and cats accompanying fellow citizens experiencing homelessness is turning 15!

Thursday, July 20 at 4:30 p.m. Feeding Pets of the Homeless will be hosting an open house at their new headquarters building.

Founder, Genevieve Frederick, shares the impact the nonprofit has made and how you too can help feed the pets of the homeless in our community.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Reno man killed in Elko crash
Mason Thoyre
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church
NDOW Logo
Western Toads descend on northern Nevada, NDOW says

Latest News

Happening at Reno Public Market from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Artown’s Celtic Night at Reno Public Market
Bam!Dog Righteous Hot Dogs
Bam!Dog’s Righteous Hot Dogs makes it on Yelp’s list of outrageous hot dogs
Reno fire crews were able to knock down the fire quickly, keeping to around a quarter of an acre
Brush fire burns a quarter acre in southwest Reno
A crash in Death Valley has spilled more than 5,000 gallons of liquid asphalt in the park
Crash in Death Valley spills 5,000 gallons of liquid asphalt