Crash in Death Valley spills 5,000 gallons of liquid asphalt

DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - A tractor trailer crash in Death Valley has spilled 5,000 gallons of liquid asphalt in the park.

Death Valley park officials say the crash happened on July 17 when the truck’s brakes failed while descending from Daylight Pass. The driver downshifted but was unable to stop the truck.

It crashed on the shoulder of Mud Canyon Road, about two-and a-half miles east of North Highway. Commercial trucks are prohibited on Mud Canyon Road, partially because of the steep grades.

The driver was not injured, and park visitors picked him up and drove him to an area with cell phone service where he was able to report the accident.

Park service employees responded to the scene and estimated that 5,000 gallons of liquid asphalt had spilled, and that 150 gallons of diesel were released when the truck crashed.

The trucking company is cooperating with the National Park Service to remove the wreck and clean the site. Charges are pending.

