Brush fire burns a quarter acre in southwest Reno

Reno fire crews were able to knock down the fire quickly, keeping to around a quarter of an acre(KOLO/Stone Suess)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A small brush fire in southwest Reno burned about a quarter of an acre before being put out Wednesday morning.

Reno Fire says it broke out in the Steamboat Ditch Trail off of Marthiam Avenue just before 8:30 a.m.

Crews on scene say it started deep in the canyon but that they were able to stop the spread at around a quarter of an acre. The homes that surround the canyon were not threatened.

An investigator is now working to determine the cause of the fire. Power has now been restored to residents after they say they noticed a loss of power in their homes.

