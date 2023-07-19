‘Bone-ito’ Pet Party featuring furry friends

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Feature your pets on the Bone-ito Pet Party on Morning Break! We would love to see your furry friends soak up the sun or how they stay cool this summer. Bone-ito Pet Store is located in the Village at Rancharrah. You can find all your pet needs there from food to toys to other supplies.

A portion of the profits goes to supporting Noah’s Animal House, a full-service pet boarding facility on the grounds of the women’s and children’s shelter in Reno.

To feature your pet, submit your videos and photos here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
Roger Lee Borud
Fernley woman allegedly killed, burned by boyfriend
Reno man killed in Elko crash
Mason Thoyre
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at Reno church
NDOW Logo
Western Toads descend on northern Nevada, NDOW says

Latest News

Sparks Police Department logo.
Sparks Police say they’ve issued more than 30 speeding tickets to people late to local softball tournament
Communities in Schools Fill the Bus
Martin Escamilla
Man charged with multiple burglaries in Reno
Celebrates 15 years of giving back in our community and across the nation.
‘Feeding the Pets of the Homeless’ marks 15th anniversary of giving back to those in need