Bam!Dog’s Righteous Hot Dogs makes it on Yelp’s list of outrageous hot dogs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -July 19 is National Hot Dog Day! We have a place right in Reno that is putting their name on the Yelp map.

In Yelp’s recent list of 11 most outrageous hot dogs, Bam!Dog Righteous Hot Dogs makes the cut with their California Dreamin’ dog.

This is a premium-cut chicken kielbasa sausage on a house-made onion roll, topped with hummus, chopped tomato, chopped cucumber, and sesame seeds, then drizzled with a swirl of veggie goddess dressing. The fresh toppings are unique, while the kielbasa is “the best ever,” according to Yelpers.

For more information on Bam!Dog’s, click here.

They are located at- 5000 Smithridge Drive

