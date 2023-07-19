Artown’s Celtic Night at Reno Public Market

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Artown is featuring Celtic Night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, at the Reno Public Market.

The Sons and Daughters of Erin and Sierra Highlanders Pipe Band share with Morning Break what the event has in store.

Scheduled to perform are Last Night’s Folly, Trad, Sierra Silverstrings, Bagpiper Sean Cummings, Scottish Highland Dancers, Plastic Paddy, Karrie O’Neill with Kat MacMartin, and a very special surprise guest performance.

It will be a joint gathering of the Sons & Daughters of Erin and Nevada Society of Scottish Clans, who will have info tables there, celebrating Celtic culture, heritage, and the arts.

For more information, visit Artown.org

