Artown hosts Discover Afro-Caribbean Drums kids event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Everyday, Artown gives kids the chance to learn and discover different types of art. Whether it is by art, culture, or music, kids will be able to have a hands on experience.

Chance Utter, a master in World Percussion Performance and class instructor, found love for the drums his freshman year at the University of Nevada, Reno. He now calls himself a teaching artists. “I love sharing, I love seeing kids light up and go back to or maintaining their childlike for life adults, or embracing their childlikeness as kids when they get to hit a drum or playing with their hands. So that’s extremely rewarding for me,” said Utter.

Kids who are between the ages of 6 and 12 are invited to McKinley park to learn about culture through music. Doors open at 9 a.m. and classes will go from 9:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m.

Aside from learning how to play the drums, “I want them to leave with an excitement to continue exploring different traditions, especially non western,” added Utter. “You know, we get exposed to a lot of stuff in the states and it’s all really great things but there’s a lot. A big world out there and a lot more from them to explore.”

