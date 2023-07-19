4th Street in Sparks to close temporarily

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be closing 4th Street in Sparks next week as part of the 4th Street Rehabilitation Project.

The street will be hard closed to through traffic between McCarran Boulevard and Greenbrae Drive July 24 through Aug. 4 while road reconstruction occurs.

Street parking on this stretch of the roadway will be strictly prohibited from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day. Vehicles parked there during these times will be towed to a side street.

Barriers will be placed on all side streets except York Way and Richard Way to allow westbound and eastbound traffic only. A map of available detours is below:

4th Street road work detour map
4th Street road work detour map(RTC)

